Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 on June 17th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $22.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE:TPL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.59. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $422.07 and a fifty-two week high of $666.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.22 and a 200-day moving average of $545.55.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 490 shares of company stock worth $269,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

