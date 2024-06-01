TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,291 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 80,650.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

