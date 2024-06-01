TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 106,683.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

