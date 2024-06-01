TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 61,683.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $119.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

