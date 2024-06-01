TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 49,141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of News by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in News by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NWSA opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

