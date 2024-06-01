TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,381 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 162,585.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

