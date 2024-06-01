TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 375,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TH International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TH International Price Performance

THCH stock remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Friday. 33,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,722. TH International has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $185.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

TH International Company Profile

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TH International had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 1,859.11%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

