The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 814.1 days.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
a2 Milk stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.85.
a2 Milk Company Profile
