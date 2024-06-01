The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 814.1 days.

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.85.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

