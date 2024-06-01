The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.12

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 232483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

