The Buckle, Inc.’s May Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales climbed 1.8% in the month of May. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Buckle by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

