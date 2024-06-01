The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.59.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

