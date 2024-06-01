The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $13.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.62. 3,915,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

