The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.93. 19,816,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

