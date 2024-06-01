The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXYN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.