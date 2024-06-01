The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.