The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
GDV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
