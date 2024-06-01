The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $276.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.57.

RBC opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 570.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

