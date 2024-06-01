The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Target Price to $4.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ERAS. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $436.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Erasca by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

