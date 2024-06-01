The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Hershey Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE HSY traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.83. 3,878,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

