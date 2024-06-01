ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.62% of ThermoGenesis worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

ThermoGenesis stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 153.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,030.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.