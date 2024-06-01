Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.72 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $618.05 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00053030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,566,609,451 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

