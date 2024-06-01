Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Acquires 2,484 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) insider William Bobbora bought 2,484 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, William Bobbora purchased 1,500 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $31,980.00.

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.31. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 217,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

