THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Up 0.7 %

THKLY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 8,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

