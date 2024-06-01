THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Up 0.7 %
THKLY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 8,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548. THK has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.
THK Company Profile
