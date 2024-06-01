Toncoin (TON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $134.31 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Toncoin has a market cap of $21.61 billion and $134.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00009341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,751.15 or 1.00007967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00117139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004004 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,159,892 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,151,304.275012 with 2,412,320,322.6492333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.27764855 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $139,072,714.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

