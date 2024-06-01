Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Top KingWin Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TCJH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 146,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,314. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
About Top KingWin
