Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Top KingWin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TCJH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 146,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,314. Top KingWin has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

