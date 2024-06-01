Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOT opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.11. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.85. The stock has a market cap of C$377.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.7153558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Total Energy Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$658,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 89,803 shares of company stock worth $851,994. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.