Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

TSQ opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at $642,552.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,902,914 shares of company stock worth $35,830,014 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

