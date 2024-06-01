TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCON. StockNews.com lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

