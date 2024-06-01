Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,555 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLTW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 311,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

