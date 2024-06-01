Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 695,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,418. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

