Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,412 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,716,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DBEF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 459,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.