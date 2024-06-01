Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

PLTR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.68. 44,416,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,647,828. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock worth $414,449,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.