Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.