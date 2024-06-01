Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 385,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

