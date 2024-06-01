Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 1.45% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. 27,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $308.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

