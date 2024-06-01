Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

SLV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,957,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,299,182. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.