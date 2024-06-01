Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.92% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS BUFR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. 888,428 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

