Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $197,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $89.87. 4,671,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,140. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

