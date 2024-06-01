Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
