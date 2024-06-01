Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,880 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.