Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Transcat

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,230 shares of company stock worth $3,056,967. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 196.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $127.40. 29,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,256. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. Transcat has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

