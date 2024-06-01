TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $223.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

