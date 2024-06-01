Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $767.41

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 767.41 ($9.80) and traded as high as GBX 856.25 ($10.94). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 845.50 ($10.80), with a volume of 385,287 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.09) to GBX 950 ($12.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.24) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($11.02).

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,791.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 768.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

