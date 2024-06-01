Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.