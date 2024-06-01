trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 63,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 28,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.47 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

