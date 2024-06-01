TUI’s (TUI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUIFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

TUI Trading Down 1.8 %

TUI opened at GBX 538 ($6.87) on Wednesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 375 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 687 ($8.77). The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.95, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 593.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.59.

TUI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.