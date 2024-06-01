Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.69

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.69 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 38.20 ($0.49). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 37.46 ($0.48), with a volume of 6,326,778 shares changing hands.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.79. The company has a market capitalization of £571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £26,467.95 ($33,803.26). In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 71,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £26,467.95 ($33,803.26). Also, insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,827.59). Insiders acquired a total of 175,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

