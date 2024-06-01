Turbo (TURBO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $189.39 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Turbo has traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a market capitalization of $499.77 million and approximately $189.39 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.007871 USD and is up 26.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $348,728,691.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

