Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.