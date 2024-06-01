Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

