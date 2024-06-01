U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

