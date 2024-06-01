U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.